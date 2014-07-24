Biogen Idec’s Plegridy approved in Europe for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) said that the European Commission has approved its subcutaneous injectable Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
Biogen Idec shares climbed 11.2% to $337.60 Wednesday, but that was as much to do with the reporting of strong second-quarter financial results (see separate story yesterday)
This follows a positive recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in May. The decision is supported by a study of 1516 patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, randomised to receive the drug every two or four weeks, or to receive a placebo.
