Biopharma leads the way as Pfizer continues to pay dividends

Robust demand for established brands like cancer med Ibrance (palbociclib), anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) and rheumatic drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib) helped Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to a 30% rise in profits, the firm announced on Monday.

Second-quarter 2019 revenues were $13.3 billion, with 2% operational growth, including a 6% bump from the biotech unit.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $0.80, a 4% rise. While reported net income was up 30% at $5 billion, the GAAP figure was down 2% at $4.5 billion.