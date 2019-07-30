Biopharma leads the way as Pfizer continues to pay dividends

Robust demand for established brands like cancer med Ibrance (palbociclib), anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) and rheumatic drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib) helped Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to a 30% rise in profits, the firm announced on Monday.
Second-quarter 2019 revenues were $13.3 billion, with 2% operational growth, including a 6% bump from the biotech unit.
Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the earnings per share (EPS) figure was $0.80, a 4% rise. While reported net income was up 30% at $5 billion, the GAAP figure was down 2% at $4.5 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze