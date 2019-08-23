Saturday 23 November 2024

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota plan to offer insulin free of charge

Pharmaceutical
23 August 2019
diabetes-big

Hot on the heels of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  (CDC) study revealing a disturbing trend that diabetic patients are ignoring doctors’ orders to save on prescription costs, health insurance organization Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) plans to offer insulin at $0 co-pay at the point-of-sale (pharmacy counter), as part of its broader efforts to reign in health care prices that place a tremendous financial burden on families throughout the state,

Beginning on January 1, 2020, Blue Cross will include Tier 1 and Tier 2 insulin options as a covered benefit with no member cost-sharing in plans where Blue Cross sets the health plan benefits and manages the financial risk.

Collectively referred to as "fully insured" plans, these include plans offered to individuals and families (both on and off MNsure); small employers; and most large employers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lower-priced insulin from Lilly now available in USA
22 May 2019
Biotechnology
US insulin prices yield further to political pressure
11 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pressure on insulin manufacturers mounts amid US hearings
3 April 2019
Biotechnology
NovoLog branded generic launches in softer US insulin market
9 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze