Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota plan to offer insulin free of charge

Hot on the heels of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study revealing a disturbing trend that diabetic patients are ignoring doctors’ orders to save on prescription costs, health insurance organization Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) plans to offer insulin at $0 co-pay at the point-of-sale (pharmacy counter), as part of its broader efforts to reign in health care prices that place a tremendous financial burden on families throughout the state,

Beginning on January 1, 2020, Blue Cross will include Tier 1 and Tier 2 insulin options as a covered benefit with no member cost-sharing in plans where Blue Cross sets the health plan benefits and manages the financial risk.

Collectively referred to as "fully insured" plans, these include plans offered to individuals and families (both on and off MNsure); small employers; and most large employers.