Boehringer keeps building in solid first half

Privately-held Boehringer Ingelheim has recorded solid but unspectacular growth in the first half of 2019, a result that shows why the company is prudent to invest in R&D and some significant recent M&A activity.

The German pharma major generated total net sales of around 9.3 billion euros ($10.3 billion), a 4.6% rise on the 8.6 billion euros figure of the first half of 2018, when adjusted for currency effects.

In human pharmaceuticals, Boehringer’s largest business, the company achieved net sales of 6.8 billion euros in the first half of the year, up on the 6.1 billion euros of a year earlier, with fast-rising revenue from the diabetes drug Jardiance (empagliflozin) and the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment Ofev (nintedanib) crucial to this growth.