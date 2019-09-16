Boehringer launches Respimat reusable in environment-boosting innovation

Pharma companies generally hail the benefits for patients or the budgets of healthcare systems when launching new products, but in the case of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Respimat reusable inhaler, the environment is the stated beneficiary.

Boehringer claims that the UK launch, which was announced on Tuesday, could lead to 1.2 million fewer inhalers being disposed of each year.

Carbon footprint reduced by 71%