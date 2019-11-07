Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Antengene buys global rights to novel small molecule

Pharmaceutical
7 November 2019

Shanghai-based Antengene has bought exclusive global rights to AZD0364, an ERK1/2 blocker, from British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

ERK is a key component of the RAS/MAPK pathway, which is implicated in the pathology of cancer.

Chief executive Jay Mei said: “AZD0364 is a strategic fit to our pipeline and pre-clinical studies demonstrated promising synergistic effects of AZD0364 in combination with other pipeline assets of Antengene targeting critical pathways in cancer treatment.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

