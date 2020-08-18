Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—CARE consortium launches to tackle coronavirus

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2020

CARE (Corona Accelerated R&D in Europe), a new consortium supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) public-private partnership, has announced its launch to accelerate the discovery and development of urgently needed medicines to treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

With a grant totaling 77.7 million euros (£70 million; $102 million), CARE is funded by cash contributions from the European Union (EU) and cash and in-kind contributions from 11 European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) companies and three IMI-Associated Partners.

As a member of the CARE consortium, Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim will be leading the work stream of the consortium focusing on the development of virus neutralizing antibodies. The company will also provide antiviral molecules from its legacy HIV and HCV portfolio and small molecule candidates from a complete screen of its molecule library.

Clive Wood, corporate senior vice president and global head of discovery research at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “The CARE consortium aims to unleash the power of open science and collaboration in the service of society. We will work quickly and decisively in an unprecedented spirit of co-operation with our partners in academia and industry to defeat the unprecedented menace of COVID-19 and other serious coronavirus diseases.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Richness of vaccine pipeline not matched by EU countries’ spending, says trade group
5 December 2022
Pharmaceutical
Moving on from opioids, Mundipharma gains Rezzayo nod
3 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for Pfizer’s pneumococcal jab for children
13 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
CDC joins WHO in warning of more measles outbreaks
20 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze