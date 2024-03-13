EC nod for Pfizer’s pneumococcal jab for children

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won European Commission (EC) approval for Prevenar 20 for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in children aged from six weeks to less than 18 years.
Marketed in the USA under the brand name Prevnar 20, this product is the US pharma giant’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.
Alexandre de Germay, chief international commercial officer, executive vice president, Pfizer, said: “The EC’s authorization of Prevenar 20 for infants and children represents a significant opportunity to improve public health by helping to protect against the 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease in the European Union (EU).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze