Monday 29 September 2025

EC nod for Pfizer’s pneumococcal jab for children

Pharmaceutical
13 March 2024
pfizer_black_new_large

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won European Commission (EC) approval for Prevenar 20 for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in children aged from six weeks to less than 18 years.

Marketed in the USA under the brand name Prevnar 20, this product is the US pharma giant’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Alexandre de Germay, chief international commercial officer, executive vice president, Pfizer, said: “The EC’s authorization of Prevenar 20 for infants and children represents a significant opportunity to improve public health by helping to protect against the 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease in the European Union (EU).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Still strong two seasons in, Pfizer aims to up RSV market share
1 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck advances first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine specifically designed for adults
28 November 2023
Pharmaceutical
First adult-targeted pneumococcal conjugate vaccine moves closer
30 April 2024
Biotechnology
Pfizer unveils new innovative oncology organization, strategic vision and approach
1 March 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze