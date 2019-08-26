Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—China amends law on unapproved drugs

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2019

China will loosen its grip on imported drugs that are unapproved in the country, according to the amended China's drug law that was approved at the ongoing 13th National People's Congress.

So far, China' definition on counterfeit medicines include drugs with ingredients that are not in accordance with the Chinese national drug standards, drugs with exaggerated promotional claims and imported drugs that are not approved in China.

In the amended law, imported drugs that are approved overseas but unapproved in China are no longer listed as fake drugs, although other legal risks still remain for selling such medicines in China. The new law will take effect on December 1.

