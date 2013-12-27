Punishments for Chinese doctors who accept kickbacks from pharma

Doctors in China who take kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies or accept "red envelopes" from patients will face punishments ranging from reproach to dismissal, the National Health and Family Planning Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine announced in a joint circular on Thursday (December 26), reports the state news service Xinhua.
The announcement comes in the wake of allegations that various multinational pharmaceutical companies have resorted to bribery and payments to medical practitioners and government officials in order to promote sales of their drugs, and government officials are investigating companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Astellas, Baxter and Novartis’s Sandoz unit.
In China, doctors are banned from promoting medical ads and taking commissions for the prescription of drugs. Doctors are not allowed to accept illegal donations, nor are they allowed to purchase or use medical products, according to the circular.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze