Friday 14 March 2025

BRIEF—Chugai sues Fresenius Kabi in the USA for patent infringement

Pharmaceutical
23 March 2020

Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4529) says that, along with majority-owner Roche (ROG: SIX) and Genentech, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Delaware as follows.

The Japanese drugmaker explains the Fresenius Kabi USA, and affiliates have filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for approval of a generic version of Alecensa (alectinib), an ALK inhibitor, anti-cancer agent to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Under the framework of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act (known as Hatch-Waxman Act), Chugai, Roche and Genentech filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Fresenius alleging submission of ANDA infringed Chugai’s US Patents (Nos 9,126,931; 9,440,922; 9,365,514 and 10,350,214).

No changes are expected to be made to Chugai’s financial prospects at this point.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Genentech's Alecensa for early NSCLC
19 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Chugai files for additional indication for Alecensa
3 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Chugai gains approval for additional indications on three drugs
21 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chugai’s Alecensa approved in Taiwan
2 August 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
Pharmaceutical
Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
First IGF-1R antibody for thyroid eye disease in China
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA selects vaccines for 2025-2026 US influenza season
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK to abolish NHS England in major restructuring
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Rate of pharma’s UK payments ‘undermining’ life sciences ambitions
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Azurity Pharma buys Covis
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
New ADC focus as Sutro slashes workforce, drops lead drug
14 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze