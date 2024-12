The UK’s Diurnal, a firm targeting chronic endocrine diseases, has filed for European approval for Chronocort (hydrocortisone), as a treatment for adults and adolescents with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

The filing is based on a Phase III study and an open-label safety extension study. A decision is expected at the start of 2021.

Diurnal will also apply for Orphan Drug status for Chronocort in CAH.