Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—EMA backed 92 human medicines for approval in 2021

Pharmaceutical
15 February 2022

In 2021, the European Medicines Agency recommended 92 medicines for marketing authorization. Of these, 53 had a new active substance which had never been authorized in the European Union (EU) before.

This is a 35% increase compared to the 39 medicines with a new active substance that were authorized in 2020.

The overview of key recommendations in 2021 published today includes figures on the authorization of medicines and a selection of new treatments that represent significant progress in their therapeutic areas.

COVID-19 was a key priority for the EMA in 2021: The Agency recommended four vaccines and five treatments for COVID-19.

A lot of effort was dedicated to scaling up vaccine manufacturing capacity and supply.

Throughout the year, the EMA approved 33 new manufacturing sites for COVID-19 vaccines, leading to a substantial increase in vaccine manufacturing capacity and supply.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EC calls on Portugal and Slovakia to remove unjustified restrictions on the export of medicines
1 June 2016
Pharmaceutical
Shifting sands of EU politics make pro-industry concessions likely
11 August 2023
Pharmaceutical
Europe targets more joined-up health technology assessments
18 September 2023
Pharmaceutical
EMA issues guidance to help stop drug shortages
18 May 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze