Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Enable Injections inks development deal with Genentech

Pharmaceutical
21 August 2019

Enable Injections has entered into a development agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The enFuse™, under development by Enable, will enable patient-administered subcutaneous delivery of high-volume therapeutics.

This Enable and Genentech partnership includes the potential for multiple molecule development programs incorporating long-term manufacturing and supply arrangements.

The Enable enFuse is an on-body drug delivery platform with a drug transfer system compatible with standard syringes or vial container formats.

The wearable enFuse platform is being developed for subcutaneous administration of large-volumes potentially ranging up to 50mL.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze