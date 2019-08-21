BRIEF—Enable Injections inks development deal with Genentech

Enable Injections has entered into a development agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The enFuse™, under development by Enable, will enable patient-administered subcutaneous delivery of high-volume therapeutics.

This Enable and Genentech partnership includes the potential for multiple molecule development programs incorporating long-term manufacturing and supply arrangements.

The Enable enFuse is an on-body drug delivery platform with a drug transfer system compatible with standard syringes or vial container formats.

The wearable enFuse platform is being developed for subcutaneous administration of large-volumes potentially ranging up to 50mL.