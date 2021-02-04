Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—EU approval for Ontozry looks likely

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2021

Arvelle Therapeutics has secured a positive recommendation from an advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its seizure medicine Ontozry (cenobamate).

The panel recommended approval for the adjunctive treatment of focal onset seizures, with or without secondary generalization as a later-line option for adults.

Chief executive Mark Altmeyer said: “Despite the number of ASMs that are currently available, a large proportion of patients continue to have seizures which can have devastating effects on them and their families’ lives.”

“Cenobamate has been shown to significantly improve seizure control for focal-onset seizures in adult patients and this positive CHMP opinion means that patients may soon have a new treatment option,” he added.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ontozry receives EC approval to treat drug-resistant focal-onset seizures in adults
1 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
NICE recommends Angelini's Ontozry for the treatment of focal-onset seizures
15 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
NICE final guidance backs Angelini's Ontozry for focal-onset seizures
16 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Ontozry wins approval in the UK
16 June 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze