Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—EU invests 35 million euros to develop AI solutions for cancer prevention and treatment

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2019

Today the European Commission launched a call for proposals with 35 million euros ($39 million) available aimed to support  the development of analysis of health images for cancer diagnostics based on Artificial Intelligence, as well as other tools and analytics focused on the prevention, prediction and treatment of the most common forms of cancer.

The call is part of the Horizon 2020 programme, through which the Commission is investing a total of 177 million euros on the 'Digital Transformation of Health and Care' and 'Trusted digital solutions and Cybersecurity in Health and Care'.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vyteni Andriukaitis said: "Working together across silos will boost our capacity to better help the patients by sharing and interpreting technological advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment prediction across the EU."

Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel added: "Today's investment confirms our strong support in advanced technologies that will shape the future of the health sector in the European Union. Together with Member States, we must put in place a framework that balances individual concerns and health system constraints, while unleashing innovation in healthcare for the benefit of all Europeans.”

