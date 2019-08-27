Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FibroGen names interim CEO following unexpected death of Thomas Neff

Pharmaceutical
27 August 2019

FibroGen has announced that Thomas Neff, founder, chief executive and chairman of FibroGen, passed away unexpectedly this past weekend.

James Schoeneck, a nine-year member of FibroGen’s board of directors, chairman of FibroGen’s Compensation Committee, and a member of FibroGen’s Audit Committee, has been named interim CEO while the company pursues the process of retaining a permanent world-class CEO to fill the position.

Mr Schoeneck was CEO at Depomed, and has previous CEO experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, as well as serving as vice president and general manager, immunology, at Centocor (now Janssen Biotech), where he led the development of Centocor’s commercial capabilities. He will step down from committee service while he serves as interim CEO.

FibroGen is currently waiting for the potential approval of its US and EU filings for its anemia drug roxadustat, which FibroGen developed with Astellas and AstraZeneca.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Formycon appoints US pharmaceuticals manager Bernhard Hampl to the advisor board
18 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Astellas announces reorganization of its North American operation and business development
20 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda appoints Ramona Sequeira as head of its US business unit
13 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda US president quits
21 November 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze