BRIEF—Former GSK CEO to co-lead WHO efforts to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine

Sir Andrew Witty has been asked to co-lead a global effort of the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with key stakeholders, to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Sir Andrew will be on a leave of absence from his current position as president of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and chief executive of its Optum unit while leading the initiative and will return to the company at approximately year end.

Sir Andrew served as CEO and a director of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) from 2008 until 2017, having joined the company in 1985. While CEO of GSK, he gained global recognition for his efforts to develop and expand access to critically needed vaccines.