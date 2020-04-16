BRIEF—Former GSK CEO to co-lead WHO efforts to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine

Sir Andrew Witty has been asked to co-lead a global effort of the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with key stakeholders, to accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sir Andrew will be on a leave of absence from his current position as president of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and chief executive of its Optum unit while leading the initiative and will return to the company at approximately year end.
Sir Andrew served as CEO and a director of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) from 2008 until 2017, having joined the company in 1985. While CEO of GSK, he gained global recognition for his efforts to develop and expand access to critically needed vaccines.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze