BRIEF—Key appointments at Denmark's Acesion Pharma

Danish drugmaker Acesion Pharma, which is focused on novel treatments for atrial fibrillation (AF), has recruited Anders Gaarsdal Holst as its chief medical officer (CMO) to succeed Nils Edvardsson, who will continue to support the company as medical adviser.

In addition, Acesion Pharma has further strengthened the clinical team by recruiting Birgitte Vestbjerg as director clinical operations.

As CMO, Mr Holst will lead the development efforts of the company’s entire product portfolio. He joins Acesion from Novo Nordisk, where, as senior international medical director he contributed to Danish diabetes care giant’s cardiovascular clinical development.

Ms Vestbjerg has led and run international clinical studies and operations for both small and large companies for over 20 years. She has a background in nursing in intensive and cardiovascular care and has been clinical research coordinator for several cardiovascular trials in Denmark and the USA.