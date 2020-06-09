Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New appointment at Arena Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical
9 June 2020

Arena Pharmaceuticals chief medical officer Chris Cabell will assume the position of R&D head, following the departure of Preston Klassen for a CEO role at another company.

Dr Cabell has been chief medical officer since August 2019, and was previously head of clinical development at the company.

Chief executive Amit Munshi said: "Chris has been leading the execution of our clinical development and operations for the last few years, and we are confident that his extensive experience and stellar judgement will continue to serve the company well."

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Aurinia tightens focus after failing to find a buyer
16 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Immunovant appoints CMO and general counsel
13 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic bites but Sanofi stays buoyant in second quarter
29 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
ChemoCentryx and Vifor move goalposts on avacopan
24 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze