BRIEF—New appointment at Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals chief medical officer Chris Cabell will assume the position of R&D head, following the departure of Preston Klassen for a CEO role at another company.

Dr Cabell has been chief medical officer since August 2019, and was previously head of clinical development at the company.

Chief executive Amit Munshi said: "Chris has been leading the execution of our clinical development and operations for the last few years, and we are confident that his extensive experience and stellar judgement will continue to serve the company well."