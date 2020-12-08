Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Novartis and RetinAI spy broader collaboration

Pharmaceutical
8 December 2020

Swiss firms RetinAI Medical and Novartis are to collaborate in the use of artificial intelligence tools for the development of ophthalmology and digital health products.

The first project under the agreement is to support a global clinical study in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, testing the use of artificial intelligence to augment optical coherence tomography.

RetinAI is using its RetinAI Discovery data management platform, as well as tools to support diagnostic analyses and clinical workflows, among other things.

Novartis’ global ophthalmology development head, Dirk Sauer, said the firms were already working together “to enhance and more efficiently structure retina scans and data collected from our clinical studies.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Roche 9-month pharma sales strong, but demand for COVID-19 products down
19 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Santhera signs supply deal with Ewopharma
18 January 2016
Pharmaceutical
Faster-acting dry eye drops work well in Phase III studies
11 January 2024
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi in-licenses Raxone in LHON from Santhera
23 May 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze