BRIEF—Pfizer and Takeda to terminate Enbrel co-promotion

Pfizer’s Japanese business and Takeda Pharmaceutical have agreed to terminate co-promotion for the rheumatoid arthritis/juvenile idiopathic arthritis therapy Enbrel (etanercept).

Takeda said that, as a result of discussions “prompted by changes in the business environment,” Enbrel will be promoted solely by Pfizer, from December 2019.

Takeda will be responsible for distribution until the end of March 2020, and the firms continue to discuss what the arrangements will be after that point.