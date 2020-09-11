BRIEF—Positive reimbursement decision for Tagrisso in UK

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive decision on AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) for certain people with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The verdict clears the path for the National Health Service (NHS) to offer Tagrisso as a first-line option in England for this patient population.

Jenny Abbott, co-chair of patient advocacy group EGFR Positive UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted that osimertinib has been approved by NICE for use as a treatment for EGFR mutation-positive patients in England.”

It is estimated that approximately 2,200 people will be eligible for treatment with osimertinib in the first-line setting every year.