BRIEF—Russian experts to stress 'differentiating characteristics' of Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19

A pair of Russia’s leading microbiologists will tell the world about the differentiating characteristics of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Alexander Gintsburg and Denis Logunov, from the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, will brief journalists on the track record of the human adenoviral vector platform used for Sputnik V.

It is the first in a series of online briefings on Sputnik V, which became the world's first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved when it was given the green light by Moscow last week, despite the lack-of Phase III data to prove its safety and efficacy in a large population.

So far, the manufacturing of the two-dose vaccine has already started and it is planned that, by December, the volume of production will reach 10 million doses per month.

