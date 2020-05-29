BRIEF—Sanofi completes executive committee overhaul

Sanofi has named four new leaders to its Executive Committee, completing previously announced changes to further simplify the company’s leadership team.

Arnaud Robert is to become chief digital officer, Natalie Bickford will become chief people officer, Julie Van Ongevalle will become head of consumer healthcare and Thomas Triomphe will become head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Chief executive Paul Hudson said: “Sanofi needs people who can bring us new insights from the outside of the industry as well as people with world-class pharma expertise.”

He added: “We need leaders who come to Sanofi with a fresh perspective as well as leaders who have grown up within the company.”