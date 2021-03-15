Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Takeda names new president of Japan Pharma Business Unit

Pharmaceutical
15 March 2021

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical today announced that Milano Furuta, Takeda’s current global corporate strategy officer and chief of staff, has been appointed as president of the Japan Pharma Business Unit (JPBU) effective April 1, 2021.

Masato Iwasaki will transition from the role on March 31, 2021.

Mr Iwasaki, who started with Takeda in 1985, will remain on Takeda’s board of directors and shift to a Japan general affairs role.

“With more than a decade at Takeda in a range of roles that transcend national and cultural boundaries, Milano has a proven track record, and I am confident that his exceptional leadership, character and business insight will help position the JPBU for new opportunities and growth on its transformational journey,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda’s president and chief executive.

Mr Furuta joined Takeda in 2010, serving in a range of corporate strategy and planning and global business development roles, including multiple international functions in several countries including Japan, Switzerland, Mexico and Sweden.

He has also led projects to optimize Takeda’s commercial organization and launch products in the areas of oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism.

Prior to joining Takeda, Mr Furuta was engaged in investment and banking at an investment management firm in the USA and financial institution in Japan.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Worldwide pharma industry sales force levels flat in 2014
5 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Chugai Pharma USA announces appointment of Chief Medical Officer
25 April 2014
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka's Ichiro Otsuka becomes chairman and representative director
30 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Takeda promotes Christophe Weber to chief executive
4 March 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze