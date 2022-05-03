Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Toujeo underlines potential in Type 1 diabetes

Pharmaceutical
3 May 2022

Sanofi’s Toujeo (insulin glargine 300 units/mL) has fared well in the InRange head-to-head study.

Adults living with type 1 diabetes achieved comparable time in range (TiR) at 12 weeks after switching from their previous long-acting basal insulin treatment to second-generation longer-acting basal insulin Toujeo or insulin degludec 100 units/mL in the first randomized controlled trial using TiR as primary endpoint.

TiR is a metric to assess blood sugar control and is the proportion of time a person with diabetes spends within the target range, commonly between 70 and 180 mg/dL.

Insulin degludec is an ultralong-acting basal insulin analogue that was developed by Novo Nordisk under the brand name Tresiba.

Debbie Woods, head of medical, General Medicines, Sanofi UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted about the results of InRange study, underlining the value of the second generation basal insulins in the treatment of people with Type1 diabetes.”

