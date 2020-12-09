Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—UAE backs Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2020

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) health ministry says an interim analysis of in-country phase-three clinical trials of Chinese-made Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine has 86% efficacy against the infection, according to a report by the Aljazeera state news agency.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday it had officially “registered” the Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ inactivated vaccine, which was developed jointly with China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary.

In July, the UAE started Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In September, it authorized emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.

The analysis also shows “99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Meantime, according to the Financial Times, Sinopharm, which also is preparing to distribute a second vaccine developed with the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, has said it would have manufactured 100 million doses of the two vaccines by the end this year and could provide as many as 1 billion doses by the end of 2021.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Leading Chinese hepatitis B vaccine makers stop production; Pfizer drug import halted
3 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
The first Sabin IPV approved by China FDA
19 January 2015
Pharmaceutical
Positive WHO assessment of China’s vaccines regulatory authority
6 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
License lapse means Pfizer stops vaccine sales in China
2 April 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze