Canada pharma trade group says patients to be worse affected by PMPRB amendments

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) warns that the amendments to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board’s (PMPRB) Regulations announced Friday will limit Canadian patients’ access to new innovative medicines and discourage investment in Canada’s life sciences sector for years to come.
“We have just received the amended Regulations and will require time to analyze them fully,” stated Pamela Fralick, president of IMC, adding: “However, given what we have heard to date, our fear is that patients will be worse off.”
The PMPRB’s own case studies indicate the amended Regulations will drop drug ceiling prices by up to 70%, severely weakening the business case to launch new medicines in Canada. A recent EY study confirms that there is indeed a correlation between market conditions when it comes to global drug launch decisions, contrary to Health Canada’ statements, the trade group points out.
