Canadian government concludes CETA, which is welcomed by Rx&D

Canada’s Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) association applauds the government of Canada’s announcement regarding the successful conclusion of negotiations surrounding the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

“This is an historic agreement for Canada and an essential step in strengthening Canada’s position on the international life sciences stage,” said Russell Williams, president of Rx&D. “A more level playing field in intellectual property protection can lead to more investment in the research and development of new medicines and vaccines here at home. It is a catalyst for innovation, and that’s good for Canada, but most importantly, it offers hope to Canadian patients and their families who rely upon the discovery of new and better medicines to help battle serious health challenges.”

The life sciences intellectual property improvements included in CETA are: