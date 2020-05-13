Saturday 23 November 2024

Carbetocin Ferring approved for excessive bleeding after childbirth

13 May 2020
Privately-held Swiss drugmaker Ferring has announced the approval of a maternal health drug by its home country's regulator.

Swissmedic has approved Carbetocin Ferring, a heat-stable formulation of carbetocin, for the prevention of excessive bleeding after childbirth following all births, both vaginal and caesarean section.

Excessive bleeding after birth, also known as postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), is the leading direct cause of maternal mortality worldwide, causing approximately 70,000 deaths each year, some 99% of which occur in low- and lower-middle income countries.

