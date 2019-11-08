Nolasiban failure rocks Swiss fertility specialist

Shares in reproductive health company ObsEva (Nasdaq: OBSV) fell over 60% after the firm revealed a key Phase III study of nolasiban missed its primary endpoint.

The Swiss firm has been developing nolasiban for women undergoing embryo transfer (ET) following in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, previously known as OBE001, has been licensed from Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE).