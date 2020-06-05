Case builds for semaglutide as weight loss option

Phase IIIa data from the STEP 1 study show treatment with subcutaneous (SC) semaglutide at 2.4mg achieved a weight loss of 16.9%, compared to 2.4% with placebo, after 68 weeks.
The results complement positive data from the STEP 4 study of the GLP-1 agonist, released in May 2020, which showed an additional mean weight loss of 7.9%, after an initial run-in period. Those on placebo regained 6.9% of weight.
Marketed as Ozempic, a lower dose version of semaglutide is currently approved in diabetes and for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events in people with type 2 diabetes and established CV disease.
