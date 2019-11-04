Negative cost-effectiveness ICER findings on oral GLP-1 semaglutide

US health technology assessor the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) on Friday released an Evidence Report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) newly-approved oral semaglutide, now trade-named Rybelsus, a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.
This new therapy is an oral version of the company’s injectable Ozempic, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017. For this analysis, oral semaglutide was compared to background therapy with metformin alone, and to three competitors for add-on therapy: liraglutide (Victoza, Novo Nordisk), sitagliptin (Januvia, Merck [NYSE: MRK]), and empagliflozin (Jardiance, Boehringer Ingelheim).
According to the ICER findings, Rybelsus will be less cost-effective than the comparator drugs. Rybelsus carries a list price of $772.43 for 30-days’ supply, which is on par with comparable injectables.
