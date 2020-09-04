CMS Fetroja designation 'underscores need' for new antibiotics

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a new technology add-on payment (NTAP) for Shionogi’s (TYO: 4507) Fetroja (cefiderocol) when administered in the hospital inpatient setting.

Fetroja is indicated for complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, caused by Gram-negative pathogens in adult patients with limited or no treatment options.

The NTAP will provide hospitals with a payment, in addition to the standard-of-care diagnostic related group (DRG) reimbursement, of up to 75% of the average cost of Fetroja for a period of two to three years, effective in the new fiscal year starting on October 1, 2020.