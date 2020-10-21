Cellics to get up to $15 million to develop a nanosponge treatment for sepsis

Antibiotics accelerator CARB-X is awarding up to $3.9 million to privately-held Cellics Therapeutics to develop a new treatment for sepsis caused by drug-resistant Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

The Californian company will be eligible for an additional $11.05 million for a total up to $15 million in non-dilutive funding from the non-profit agency, if project milestones are met, subject to available funds.

Cellics’ innovative nanosponge project uses the natural receptors on human macrophage membranes – a type of white blood cell in the immune system – to soak up and neutralize bacterial toxins and inflammatory cytokines that can cause sepsis. The project, CTI-111, is designed as an adjunct in combination with antibiotics and other medicines.