DREAMS Partners announce $85 million innovation challenge for HIV infections

US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has issued a call for innovative ideas as part of the DREAMS Innovation Challenge, which is supported by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), J&J’s subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutica, and ViiV Healthcare (which is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).

Proposals are currently being accepted for breakthrough innovations to reduce HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women in 10 sub-Saharan African countries. The submission deadline to be considered for an award is March 28, 2016.

A total of $85 million will be awarded for innovative, sustainable solutions to six Challenge Focus Area that will give young women the opportunity to live the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored, and Safe lives they deserve. Winning solutions must demonstrate readiness for rapid implementation in one or more of the 10 DREAMS countries and ability to show impact within two years with potential for long-lasting change.