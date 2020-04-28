EC approval for Shionogi's Fetcroja

The European Commission (EC) has approved Fetcroja (cefiderocol), an antibiotic from Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507), to treat infections caused by aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults with limited treatment options.

Data from multinational surveillance studies for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a broad spectrum of aerobic Gram-negative pathogens.

These include all three critical priority pathogens as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacterales, as well as Stenotrophomonas maltophilia.