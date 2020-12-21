UK trials subscription payment model for new antibiotics

Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has been included in an innovative pilot program in the UK, designed to support the production of novel antibiotics and boost defences against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The subscription payment model for reimbursement, offered by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), ‘de-links’ payment from volume of use, overcoming a key impediment to funding research in this area.

The health technology assessor and reimbursement agency has selected the innovative antibiotic cefiderocol for the program.