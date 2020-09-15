Shionogi launches Fetcroja in the UK

The European subsidiary of Japan’s Shionogi (TYO: 4507) today announced the launch of a new antibiotic, Fetcroja (cefiderocol), in the UK for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults (18 years or older) with limited treatment options.

The UK is the first country to launch cefiderocol following European Commission approval in April this year, the company noted.

Shionogi has not revealed pricing for Fetcroja in Europe, but in the USA, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has granted a new technology add-on payment, assigning a maximum payment of $7,919.86 for a patient treated with Fetroja.