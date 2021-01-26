Sunday 24 November 2024

Shionogi sells rights to coronavirus candidate in USA and Europe

Pharmaceutical
26 January 2021
Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has out-licensed exclusive US and European development and marketing rights to its DP1 receptor antagonist, BGE-175, in COVID-19.

Californian age-related disease specialist BioAge Labs, which recently completed a $90 million series C financing round, has picked up the rights for an undisclosed amount.

The firm has also obtained exclusive rights to negotiate a license for additional indications.

