EC approves Venclyxto-based combo for acute myeloid leukemia

The European Commission has approved Venclyxto (venetoclax) in combination with hypomethylating agents, azacitidine and decitabine, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.
Venclexta/Venclyxto is being developed by USA-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX). It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Roche subsidiary Genentech in the USA, and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the USA. The drug generated first quarter 2021 sales of $405 million for AbbVie, of which $225 million came from the USA.
“This Venclyxto approval is a critical step in providing new therapeutic options for patients in the EU newly diagnosed with AML who cannot tolerate the side effects of, or are ineligible for, intensive chemotherapy,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze