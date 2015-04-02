EMD Serono appoints Frederick Munschauer VP medical affairs, neurology and immunology

EMD Serono, the US biopharma subsidiary of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has appointed Frederick Munschauer as vice president of medical affairs, neurology and immunology.
He will lead the medical affairs activity for clinical, commercial and business development projects and collaborations for Rebif (interferon beta-1a), and the company’s immunology and neurology pipeline.
He joins from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and brings more than 30 years of knowledge in neurology, with specialism in multiple sclerosis. He also served as head of US medical affairs and head of global medical affairs at Biogen.
