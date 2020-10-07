Sunday 24 November 2024

Enterprise Therapeutics' first-in-class TMEM16A potentiator program acquired by Roche

7 October 2020
UK-based Enterprise Therapeutics revealed today that its novel TMEM16A potentiator portfolio has been fully acquired by Roche (ROG: SIX) and will be developed by the Swiss pharma giant’s Genentech subsidiary.

The portfolio includes ETD002 which recently entered Phase I trials. In pre-clinical models, Enterprise has demonstrated that ETD002 enhances the activity of TMEM16A, an alternative anion channel present in airway epithelial cells, and by doing so increases anion and fluid flow into the airways, thinning the mucus and increasing its clearance.
Shareholders of Enterprise received an upfront payment of £75 million ($97.2 million) and are eligible to receive additional contingent payments, to be made based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.

The TMEM16A portfolio is focused toward treating all people with cystic fibrosis (CF), with potential to benefit people with other severe respiratory diseases characterized by excessive mucus congestion.
Enterprise chief executive Dr John Ford said: “Roche and Genentech have a proven track record of bringing new medicines to people with respiratory diseases, and have recognized the opportunity that our TMEM16A potentiator portfolio presents. I am very proud of the team at Enterprise for identifying and developing this innovative approach to treat patients, with ETD002 the first of our compounds to reach clinical stage. TMEM16A potentiation has the potential to significantly increase the quality of life for people living with cystic fibrosis, for many of whom existing therapies are not effective.”

“We are excited to add Enterprise’s TMEM16A potentiator program to our existing respiratory portfolio. We have deep capabilities in this area and look forward to a robust program focused on helping cystic fibrosis patients and patients suffering from other muco-obstructive disorders as quickly as possible,” commented Dr James Sabry, global head of pharma partnering at Roche.

