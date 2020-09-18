EU must step up efforts to tackle medicine shortages, say MEPs

The European Parliament at yesterday’s Plenary session called for the European Union to be more self-sufficient when it comes to medicines and medical equipment so that affordable treatments are available at any time.
Parliament adopted by 663 votes to 23 and 10 abstention a resolution addressing the root causes of recent medicine shortages. MEPs called for an increased EU response to a problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 health crisis across Europe with a direct negative impact on patients’ health, safety and the continuation of their treatment.
Parliament welcomed the new EU health program EU4Health and asked the Commission to use the upcoming pharmaceutical strategy to ensure that safe medicines in Europe can be made available, accessible and affordable and to examine ways to restore pharmaceutical manufacturing in Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
