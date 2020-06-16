FDA approves Lyumjev, a new rapid-acting insulin

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc) injection, 100 units/mL and 200 units/mL, a new rapid-acting insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, from US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), whose shares were up more than 4% at $147.30 in pre-market trading this morning
Lyumjev is a novel formulation of insulin lispro, developed to speed the absorption of insulin into the blood stream and reduce A1C levels. As a rapid-acting mealtime insulin, Lyumjev controls high blood sugar levels after meals in adults with diabetes, similar to how natural insulin works after meals in people without diabetes.
"Thanks to advances in glucose monitoring, the people with diabetes I treat in my practice are able to more clearly see the blood glucose spikes that happen naturally after a meal," said Dr Mark Warren, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Campbell University of Osteopathic Medicine, adding: "With its fast onset, Lyumjev is a meaningful development for people who want their insulin to help manage their A1C and reduce those post-meal spikes."
