Lilly and Boehringer to test Jardiance for heart attack patients

A new trial to be conducted in collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), dubbed EMPACT-MI, will test Jardiance (empagliflozin) as an option to treat and prevent heart attack for people with and without diabetes.
Privately-held German firm Boehringer Ingelheim and USA-based Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are working with DCRI on the program, which will include over 3,000 people in more than a dozen countries.
The primary endpoint of the trial is to assess the effect of Jardiance on all-cause mortality and hospitalization for heart failure.
