Landmark trial demonstrates Jardiance efficacy in heart failure outcomes

Full results from the landmark EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III trial demonstrated that Jardiance (empagliflozin) showed an impressive 21% relative risk reduction for the composite primary endpoint of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) compared with placebo.

The benefit was independent of ejection fraction or diabetes status, establishing Jardiance – which is commercialized by German family-owned pharma major Boehringer and US peer Ell Lilly (NYSE: LLY) - as the first and only treatment to significantly improve outcomes for the full spectrum of heart failure patients.

It also keeps Boehringer and Lilly a step ahead of rival AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose Farxiga/Forxiga (dapagliflozin) has been beating a trail for SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure, claiming a first-in-class okay for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) last year that has invigorated its sales growth.