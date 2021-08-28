Landmark trial demonstrates Jardiance efficacy in heart failure outcomes

Full results from the landmark EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III trial demonstrated that Jardiance (empagliflozin) showed an impressive 21% relative risk reduction for the composite primary endpoint of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) compared with placebo.
The benefit was independent of ejection fraction or diabetes status, establishing Jardiance – which is commercialized by German family-owned pharma major Boehringer and US peer Ell Lilly (NYSE: LLY) - as the first and only treatment to significantly improve outcomes for the full spectrum of heart failure patients.
It also keeps Boehringer and Lilly a step ahead of rival AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose Farxiga/Forxiga (dapagliflozin) has been beating a trail for SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure, claiming a first-in-class okay for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) last year that has invigorated its sales growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze