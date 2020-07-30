Jardiance as heart med proves its worth

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim have announced positive top-line results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase III trial of Jardiance (empagliflozin).
The study is testing the diabetes med to treat adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, with and without diabetes.
The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a reduction in the risk for the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard of care, compared with placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze