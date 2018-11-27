ACC recommends Jardiance as 'preferred SGLT2 inhibitor' for adults with type 2 diabetes

A new Expert Consensus Decision Pathway issued by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) recommends Jardiance (empagliflozin) as the preferred SGLT2 inhibitor for its proven benefit in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
The recommendation, part of the ACC’s first Expert Consensus Decision Pathway on novel therapies for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, was released today and published online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Jardiance is marketed by German family owned Boehringer Ingelheim, which posted first-half 2018 sales of $776 million, and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), whose revenues from the drug were $465.1 million in the first nine months of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze