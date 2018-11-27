Friday 29 November 2024

ACC recommends Jardiance as 'preferred SGLT2 inhibitor' for adults with type 2 diabetes

A new Expert Consensus Decision Pathway issued by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) recommends Jardiance (empagliflozin) as the preferred SGLT2 inhibitor for its proven benefit in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

The recommendation, part of the ACC’s first Expert Consensus Decision Pathway on novel therapies for cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, was released today and published online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Jardiance is marketed by German family owned Boehringer Ingelheim, which posted first-half 2018 sales of $776 million, and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), whose revenues from the drug were $465.1 million in the first nine months of the year.

